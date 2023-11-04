Virginia high school football playoff projections for fall 2023

ROANOKE, Va. – We’ve reached the end of the regular season of football and now it’s time for the playoffs.
Instead of waiting for the VHSL to update its standings, we’ve used our model, which mimics their formula, to let you know who’s in, who’s out, and what matchups we’ll be seeing next weekend.
Region 5C
Here’s our projection for this region:
1. Patrick Henry
2. Louisa County
3. Matoaca
4. Hermitage
5. Douglas Freeman
6. L.C. Bird
7. William Fleming
8. Mills Godwin
Region 4D
Here’s our projection for this region:
1. Jefferson Forest
2. Salem
3. E.C. Glass
4. Millbrook
5. Handley
6. Sherando
7. G.W. Danville
8. Liberty (Bealeton)
Region 3C
Here’s our projection for this region:
1. Liberty Christian Academy
2. Turner Ashby
3. Spotswood
4. Rustburg
5. Alleghany
6. Monticello
7. Heritage
8. Fluvanna County
Region 3D
Here’s our projection for this region:
1. Magna Vista
2. William Byrd
3. Lord Botetourt
4. Christiansburg
5. Abingdon
6. Bassett
7. Pulaski County
8. Staunton River
Region 2C
Here’s our projection for this region:
1. Radford
2. Gretna
3. Glenvar
4. Appomattox County
5. Chatham
6. Patrick County
7. Floyd County
8. James River
Region 1D
Here’s our projection for this region:
1. Honaker
2. Rye Cove
3. Patrick Henry-GS
4. Twin Springs
5. Grundy
6. Chilhowie
7. Eastside
8. Rural Retreat
Region 1C
Here’s our projection for this region:
1. Grayson County
2. Narrows
3. George Wythe
4. Bath County
5. Galax
6. Parry McCluer
7. Fort Chiswell
8. Giles
Region 1B
Here’s our projection for this region:
1. Sussex Central
2. Altavista
3. Brunswick
4. William Campbell
5. Franklin
6. Surry
7. Rappahannock County
8. Buffalo Gap