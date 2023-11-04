Virginia high school football playoff projections for fall 2023

ROANOKE, Va. – We’ve reached the end of the regular season of football and now it’s time for the playoffs.

Instead of waiting for the VHSL to update its standings, we’ve used our model, which mimics their formula, to let you know who’s in, who’s out, and what matchups we’ll be seeing next weekend.

Region 5C

Here’s our projection for this region:

1. Patrick Henry

2. Louisa County

3. Matoaca

4. Hermitage

5. Douglas Freeman

6. L.C. Bird

7. William Fleming

8. Mills Godwin

Region 5C projections (WSLS)

Region 4D

Here’s our projection for this region:

1. Jefferson Forest

2. Salem

3. E.C. Glass

4. Millbrook

5. Handley

6. Sherando

7. G.W. Danville

8. Liberty (Bealeton)

Region 4D projections (WSLS)

Region 3C

Here’s our projection for this region:

1. Liberty Christian Academy

2. Turner Ashby

3. Spotswood

4. Rustburg

5. Alleghany

6. Monticello

7. Heritage

8. Fluvanna County

Region 3C projections (WSLS)

Region 3D

Here’s our projection for this region:

1. Magna Vista

2. William Byrd

3. Lord Botetourt

4. Christiansburg

5. Abingdon

6. Bassett

7. Pulaski County

8. Staunton River

Region 3D projections (WSLS)

Region 2C

Here’s our projection for this region:

1. Radford

2. Gretna

3. Glenvar

4. Appomattox County

5. Chatham

6. Patrick County

7. Floyd County

8. James River

Region 2C projections (WSLS)

Region 1D

Here’s our projection for this region:

1. Honaker

2. Rye Cove

3. Patrick Henry-GS

4. Twin Springs

5. Grundy

6. Chilhowie

7. Eastside

8. Rural Retreat

Region 1D projections (WSLS)

Region 1C

Here’s our projection for this region:

1. Grayson County

2. Narrows

3. George Wythe

4. Bath County

5. Galax

6. Parry McCluer

7. Fort Chiswell

8. Giles

Region 1C projections (WSLS)

Region 1B

Here’s our projection for this region:

1. Sussex Central

2. Altavista

3. Brunswick

4. William Campbell

5. Franklin

6. Surry

7. Rappahannock County

8. Buffalo Gap