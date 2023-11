A University of Virginia football player was carted off the field during Thursday night’s football game against Louisville.

Perris Jones took the hit as he moved up the field after catching a swing pass, according to USA Today. Malik Washington then came up and scored on a 42-yard fumble recovery, according to UVA Football. The play sent the Cavs up to a 21-14 lead.

Jones was taken to U of L Medical Center to be treated. There was no update on his condition.