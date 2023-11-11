GOTW: William Byrd victorious over Pulaski Co., heading to playoffs round two

ROANOKE, Va. – Win and advance. Lose and your season ends. Everything was on the line Friday night for teams across our region, including William Byrd who faced off with Pulaski County.

It’s been a long time coming for the Terriers. Seven years since they hosted a playoff game, and this was their first time since moving to Class 3.

We know what these offenses are capable of, so it would be a matter of which defensive team could make a difference.

The Cougars fell to the Terriers Friday night 45-21. Byrd advances to the next round of playoffs.