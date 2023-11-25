41º
Liberty Christian takes down Turner Ashby, 63-14

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty Christian is moving on to the state semifinals after grabbing a win against Turner Ashby Friday night.

Star running back Gideon Davidson(Clemson commit) rushed for 304 yards and 6 touchdowns in the first half.

