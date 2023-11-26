Flames complete undefeated regular season at 12-0

El Paso, Tx – The nation’s No. 1 rushing attack was on full display as No. 22 Liberty rushed its way to the program’s first-ever perfect 12-0 regular season record following a 42-28 win over UTEP on Saturday.

The Flames finished the day getting 441 of their 469 total offensive yards on the ground, rushing for the second-highest single-game total in program history (school record is 459 vs. Norfolk State in 2003).

On the flip side, Liberty’s defense limited the Miners to 50 yards on the ground and 271 total offensive yards in the game, the second-lowest offensive output of a Flames’ opponent in 2023.

With the win, Liberty finishes the regular season with a perfect 12-0 and an 8-0 record in its first season of play in Conference USA to claim the league’s regular season title.

Quinton Cooley was Liberty’s workhorse on the ground, rushing 13 times for 83 yards and matching his career high with three of Liberty’s rushing touchdowns on the day.

Liberty threw for a season-low 28 yards with Kaidon Salter completing 4-of-11 passing attempts for 22 yards. The sophomore did throw for one touchdown, allowing him to match Malik Willis’ single-season school record for total touchdowns in 2021 (40).

CJ Daniel was the lone Liberty receiver to finish the game with multiple receptions, pulling in two of Salter’s four completions for 12 yards and his ninth receiving touchdown of the year.

Liberty has six different tacklers finish the game with five stops to lead the Flames’ stout defensive effort. Jay Hardy was one of the six and finished the day with a career-high 3.0 tackles for a loss and a 1.0 sacks.

The Flames’ win today:

· Closes out the Flames’ first undefeated regular season and extends their program record for wins in a season to 12.

· Was the Flames’ fifth road victory of the season, their most since going 5-3 on the road in 2014.

· Sets a new program record for longest winning streak. Liberty previously won 11 straight contests between Oct. 20, 2007 - Oct. 11, 2008.

· Improves the Flames’ all-time record when ranked inside the FBS Top 25 to 7-2.

· Makes Liberty the third CUSA team ever to start 12-0 or better, joining Tulane (1998) and Houston (2011).

· Enables Liberty to become the ninth CUSA squad ever to go undefeated in conference play.

· Wraps up the Flames’ third time going undefeated in conference play. Liberty posted unblemished Big South records in 2007 (4-0) and 2008 (5-0).

Box Score Highlights:

Final Score: 42-28

Liberty (12-0, 8-0 CUSA)

UTEP (3-9, 2-6 CUSA)

Location: Sun Bowl (El Paso, Texas)

Attendance: 10,240

Play-By-Play Breakdown:

First Quarter

· For the ninth time in 12 games, Liberty scored on its opening possession of the game (eight touchdowns and one field goal). The Flames kept the ball on the ground for six straight plays, setting up a six-yard touchdown pass from Kaidon Salter to CJ Daniels at 11:37 to give Liberty a 7-0 lead.

· UTEP quickly answered, tying the game at 7-7 80 seconds later. A 64-yard sideline pass to Kelly Akharaiyi from Cade McConnell set up an eight-yard touchdown run by Deion Hankins at the 10:17 mark.

· The nation’s No. 1 rushing attack went to its strength to score twice more before the end of the first quarter. Billy Lucas capped an 11-play, 75-yard drive with a five-yard touchdown run at 4:56, while Quinton Cooley scored 11th rushing touchdown of the year on a 42-yard burst up the middle at 1:15 to give Liberty a 21-7 lead.

Second Quarter

· Liberty scored once more before heading into the half with a 28-7 lead. The Flames mounted their longest drive of the opening half, a 13-play, 82-yard effort, that saw Cooley take a direct snap and score from one yard out at the 5:51 mark.

Third Quarter

· The Flames kept the ground game during the third quarter and the hot hand of Cooley. Following a fourth-down stop, Liberty ran the ball eight straight times, capping a 55-yard scoring drive with a three-yard Cooley touchdown at 5:42 to push Liberty’s lead to 35-7.

Fourth Quarter

· Liberty’s fifth and final touchdown of the day came late the fourth quarter when James Jointer, Jr. broke free for a 26-yard rushing touchdown at 5:33

· The Miners did manage to score three times during the fourth quarter to bring the score to the game’s final margin. UTEP got rushing touchdowns from Mike Franklin (two-yard score at 13:30), Kevin Hurley (two-yard score at 3:32) and a three-yard passing touchdown from Hurley to Marucs Vinson with 17 seconds left in the game.

What’s Next:

Following a perfect regular season performance, the Flames will look to capture their first-ever FBS conference title when they welcome New Mexico State (10-3, 7-1 CUSA) back to Williams Stadium for the 2023 CUSA Football Championship on Friday. Earlier this year, Liberty jumpstarted its undefeated record in CUSA play with a 33-17 victory over the Aggies on Sept. 9 at home.

Date: Friday, Dec. 1, 2023

Location: Lynchburg, Va. (Williams Stadium)

TV: CBS Sports Network

Radio: LFSN Radio (Flagship Station: The Journey 88.3 FM Lynchburg)

Kickoff: 7 p.m. (EST)