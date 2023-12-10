Red Wings' Larkin face-down, motionless on ice for about a minute after cross-check from behind

Ottawa Senators right wing Mathieu Joseph (21) hits Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT – Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin was face-down and motionless on the ice for about a minute after being cross-checked in the back of the head and neck by Ottawa's Mathieu Joseph on Saturday night.

Larkin was eventually able to stand up, but was hunched over as he was assisted to the locker room. There was no immediate report on the injury.

Standing near the Ottawa goal during a first-period power play, Larkin took the hit from Joseph and was pushed into the Senators' Parker Kelly, who also hit Larkin as the Detroit player fell.

Joseph and Kelly were assessed roughing penalties on the play with 6:10 left in the period. Detroit's David Perron was given a match penalty for intent to injure for cross-checking Artem Zub as the Ottawa defenseman stood next to the prone Larkin.

