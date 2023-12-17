William Fleming hosts annual Flycodes Invitational Basketball Showcase

ROANOKE, Va. – The annual Flycodes Invitational Basketball Showcase, also referred to as FIBS, was held at William Fleming High School. “Flycodes”, which started as a sock company over a decade ago, has grown into a full apparel brand--even outfitting local teams with uniforms and other team gear.

“It’s been amazing to watch it grow and see the plan being put on paper, action being put in, see the work being put in, grind being done and just watch the growth of my brother to do the research,” said Flycodes brand ambassador Ryann Hubbard.

He was referring to his older brother Champ, former William Fleming girls basketball coach and Flycodes owner and CEO. His goal is to constantly grow the business as much as he can and to expand it even beyond the 540.

This years showcase opened with a great middle school battle between Northside and Lucy Addison with the Norsemen coming out on top 46-41.

The first varsity matchup featured the boys of Roanoke Catholic and Tunstall with the Trojans handing the Celtics a 74-29 loss. The William Fleming girls defeated Cave Spring in the lone girls matchup this year, 69-30.

In later action, Cave Spring boys defeated Franklin County 66-63 and in the nightcap, William Fleming defeated E.C. Glass 74-62.