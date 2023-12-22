Military Bowl: Get to know the Tulane Green Wave

ROANOKE, Va. – The bowl bonanza continues with our countdown to the 2023 Military Bowl.

Virginia Tech will be making its third appearance in the game, this time battling American Athletic Conference runner-up Tulane. This will mark the first meeting for the two programs since 1986.

The 11-2 Green Wave will not be the same squad that won 11 games. Tulane will be down 5 starters due to opt outs, including star quarterback Michael Pratt.

The Green Wave’s all time leader in every passing category is a projected 2nd to 4th round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and an invitee to the Senior Bowl in Mobile--with an expected invite to the NFL Combine as well.

Pratt’s decision was expected as he’s been nursing a knee injury all season long and still managed to throw for more than 2,400 yards and 22 touchdowns.

“Yeah, obviously Mike has decided not to play in the game and you know we wish Mike the best and love Mike and and will play with Kai and Justin Ibata and I think you’ll see both of them play a little bit,” said Tulane interim head coach Slade Nagle. “We’ll see how practice goes we’ll see how it leads up to the game but obviously Kai is done some good things and and we have a plan with both of those guys.”

Backup quarterback Kai Horton started for Pratt against Southern Miss and Ole Miss and is expected to see plenty of action.

The 2023 Military Bowl presented by GoBowling.com will kickoff on December 27 at 2 p.m. from Annapolis, Maryland.

Stay tuned to WSLS for all your bowl coverage.