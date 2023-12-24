Military Bowl: Bowl season takes on special meaning for Virginia Tech

ROANOKE, Va. – All things considered, 2023 didn’t start out like a bowl bound season. But, Virginia Tech’s season-long battle to 6 wins and eligibility might be a microcosm of what it will take to raise this program back to the nation’s elite.

Virginia Tech climbed out of a 1-3 early season hole to reach the Commonwealth Clash---needing a win to keep the cup and go bowling. What transpired was an inspiring 55-17 win helping validate the progress the program is making under coach Pry.

“It means a lot, you know, we bust our butt all year, all winter, all summer to you know make a ball game and just having that just having that achievement for the team is just great,” said Hokies running back Bhayshul Tuten. “Get to play one more game with them. No team is ever the same each year so just cherish in the moment with my brothers that we’ve worked so hard for it’s a blessing.”

“Being confident,” said Hokies defensive back Dorian Strong. “At the end of the day, it’s just confidence we had to step on that grass every Saturday with confidence. Some games I don’t think we did that but just getting this bowl makes me happy you know everybody’s been happy. Just to add onto the streak another bowl for Virginia Tech so it’s fun.”

“That’s why I came back for you know try to get the program in the right trajectory, so just being able to help the team and get the program and do that is a good feeling and just gonna try and get a ball win for the program,” said Hokies defensive lineman Norell Pollard.

Virginia Tech is seeking its 14th bowl win in school history. The Military Bowl will kickoff Wednesday at 2 p.m. from Annapolis.