50º
Join Insider

Sports

Dawgs ‘Blue vs. White’ scrimmage brings out more than 3,500 kids

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

John Appicello, Sports Director

Tags: Local Sports, Rail Yard Dawgs, Hockey, Elementary Schools, Mickey Gray
Mascots Diesel and Daisy meet a young fan at the Rail Yard Dawgs scrimmage (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – The Berglund Center was loud Tuesday morning--packed with about 3,500 kids as the Rail Yard Dawgs hosted a scrimmage and skills competition.

In lieu of not having an official education day game, the Rail Yard Dawgs decided to forgo a practice day and host the ‘Blue vs. White’ scrimmage.

“We obviously want to win hockey games but at the end of the day, these teams exist to be a good part of the community and to give people the opportunity to go out and have fun and see these types of things,” said Rail Yard Dawgs president Mickey Gray. “Having a school day game allows kids that may have never come to a game, get a chance to experience it.”

More than 3,500 kids attended the Rail Yard Dawgs 'Blue vs. White' scrimmage (WSLS)

There were between 30-45 schools represented from multiple districts including Roanoke City, Roanoke County and Botetourt County just to name a few.

“It’s a blast and it’s about as loud as a crowd as we’ll ever get,” Gray added.

The players weren’t the only ones who suited up. Rail Yard Dawgs head coach Dan Bremner had the chance to put his competitive side to use by also taking to the ice.

Rail Yard Dawgs head coach Dan Bremner played in the teams 'Blue vs. White' scrimmage (WSLS)

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

email

facebook

twitter

John serves as the Sports Director at WSLS 10. From Virginia Tech, to NASCAR and everything in between, WSLS 10 Sports covers the names making big plays in the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB.

email

facebook

twitter