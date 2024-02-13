Dawgs ‘Blue vs. White’ scrimmage brings out more than 3,500 kids

ROANOKE, Va. – The Berglund Center was loud Tuesday morning--packed with about 3,500 kids as the Rail Yard Dawgs hosted a scrimmage and skills competition.

In lieu of not having an official education day game, the Rail Yard Dawgs decided to forgo a practice day and host the ‘Blue vs. White’ scrimmage.

“We obviously want to win hockey games but at the end of the day, these teams exist to be a good part of the community and to give people the opportunity to go out and have fun and see these types of things,” said Rail Yard Dawgs president Mickey Gray. “Having a school day game allows kids that may have never come to a game, get a chance to experience it.”

More than 3,500 kids attended the Rail Yard Dawgs 'Blue vs. White' scrimmage (WSLS)

There were between 30-45 schools represented from multiple districts including Roanoke City, Roanoke County and Botetourt County just to name a few.

“It’s a blast and it’s about as loud as a crowd as we’ll ever get,” Gray added.

The players weren’t the only ones who suited up. Rail Yard Dawgs head coach Dan Bremner had the chance to put his competitive side to use by also taking to the ice.