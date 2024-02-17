Area wrestlers battling for state gold this weekend

SALEM, Va. – At Salem Civic Center, the VHSL state wrestling championships got off to a furious start on Friday with prelims this morning, then the championship quarterfinal rounds this afternoon. Some area highlights include James River’s Xaiden Wynn with the cradle for near fall points that advanced him to the semifinals with a 15-0 technical fall (3:29). Wynn moves to 29-2 on the year, and the junior notches his 100th career win.

Staunton River is the defending Class 3 state champions. They had eight wrestlers advance to the semifinals to hold the lead over New Kent. In a 113-pound consolation round bout, senior Levi Roach recorded a fall in 1:49 adding more team points to the Golden Eagles cause. Also back in the 106 weight class in Class 3-- this is William Byrd’s Darin Witcher with the farside cradle for the fall in 1:30 to advance to Saturday’s semifinals.

In Class 1 quarterfinal action Grayson County region champ Sergio Rodriguez records the fall in 1:18. The senior is into the semifinals. Grayson is battling Rural Retreat and Grundy at the top of the Class 1 team standings.

The semifinals are slated for Saturday from 9:30 to 11. The Finals are tentatively scheduled for 4:30 Saturday afternoon in Salem.