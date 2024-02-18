Virginia Tech women’s basketball to host ESPN College GameDay

Virginia Tech guard Georgia Amoore celebrates after scoring against Iowa during the first half of an NCAA women's college basketball game Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – College GameDay is comin’ to Cassell Coliseum.

ESPN announced that the iconic show, covered by State Farm is headed to Blacksburg as the No. 12 Virginia Tech women’s basketball team takes on North Carolina on Sunday, Feb. 25.

According to Hokie Sports, this is the first time the show will take place ahead of a Hokie women’s game, and Virginia Tech will be the first-ever ACC school to host College GameDay on the women’s side, and just the second time ever in Cassell Coliseum.

The show, which will be the third of five in women’s basketball this season, will run for an hour beginning at 11 a.m., featuring Elle Duncan, Andraya Carter, Carolyn Peck, Holly Rowe, and Chiney Ogwumike.

Senior Day festivities will take place pre-game, following the show, before the game tips off at 2 p.m. on ACC Network.

More details will be released in the coming days. Click here to fill out a form to be alerted when more attendance information is available.