Trout says he wants to stay with Angels. Rendon discusses where baseball ranks on his priority list

Mike Trout discussed his future and Anthony Rendon talked about his priorities as the two Los Angeles Angels veterans made some interesting comments Monday with hitters reporting to spring training camps across Arizona and Florida.

Trout, a three-time MVP and 11-time All-Star who has played in only one postseason series, said he has no interest in requesting a trade even as the Angels retool following two-time MVP Shohei Ohtani’s move to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 32-year-old Trout has spent his entire 13-year career with the Angels and signed a 12-year, $426.5 million contract with them in 2019. The Angels went 73-89 last year for their eighth consecutive losing season. They haven’t reached the playoffs since 2014, when they were swept by the Kansas City Royals in the divisional round.

“I think the easy way out is to ask for a trade,” Trout told reporters, including The Athletic. “There might be a time, maybe. I really haven’t thought about this. When I signed that contract, I’m loyal. I want to win a championship here. The overall picture of winning a championship or getting to the playoffs here is the bigger satisfaction than bailing out or taking the easy way out. I think that’s been my mindset. Maybe down the road, if some things change.”

Trout says he has continued to push owner Arte Moreno and upper management for free-agent additions that can boost the Angels following the departure of Ohtani, who signed a $10-year, $700 million deal with the Dodgers.

“I’m going to keep pushing as long as I can,” Trout said. “Until the season starts or until those guys sign. It’s just in my nature.”

One big free-agent move the Angels did make in recent years was the signing of Rendon to a seven-year, $245 million deal in December 2019 as he was coming off a World Series title with the Washington Nationals. Rendon, a two-time Silver Slugger winner in seven seasons with the Nationals, hasn’t played more than 58 games in any of his four years with the Angels because of injuries.

Rendon spoke Monday about how his enthusiasm for the game has remained the same throughout his career, but he also noted that baseball has “never been a top priority for me.”

“This is a job,” Rendon told reporters. “I do this to make a living. My faith, my family come first before this job.”

Rendon noted that getting married and having four kids has changed his perspective. But he also emphasized that baseball remains a priority, even if it isn’t his top priority.

“Oh, it’s a priority for sure,” Rendon said. “Because it’s my job. I’m here, aren’t I?”

