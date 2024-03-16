Virginia falls in overtime 73-65 to NC State in ACC Tournament Semifinal

WASHINGTON, DC – UVA was able to come away victorious in an overtime battle with Boston College Thursday night, but that wasn’t the case Friday against NC State.

Wolfpack’s Michael O’Connell’s buzzer beater three pointer sent the game into overtime, led by DJ Burns Jr and his 19 points.

The game was back and forth most of the forty minutes, with UVA leading the majority of the second half. Isaac Mcneely had 15 points from the arc and 16 in the paint. Guard Reece Beekman added 11 assists and 17 points for the Cavaliers.

The Wolfpack went 5/5 at the line in OT, shooting 93.3% from the free throw line in total. They will now face in-state rival North Carolina in the ACC Tournament Championship.