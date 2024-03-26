Women’s basketball head coach Kenny Brooks leaving VT, headed to the University of Kentucky

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech women’s basketball head coach Kenny Brooks is parting ways with Hokie Nation.

VT announced the departure on Tuesday, stating that he has accepted the same position at the University of Kentucky.

“We hired Kenny in 2016 with the intent of revitalizing our women’s basketball program,” Virginia Tech director of athletics Whit Babcock said. “Needless to say, Kenny, his staff and student-athletes created a culture of excellence on and off the court. He was an incredible mentor to the young women in our women’s basketball program and a terrific representative of our department and university. We wish Kenny and his family well in this next chapter of his career.

“I remain confident in the trajectory of our women’s basketball program and when combined with our resources, specifically NIL, that the future of our women’s basketball program is bright.”

This comes just a few days after the Hokies lost in the round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament.

Known as a legend by many, Brooks made history at Virginia Tech, leading the Hokies to four straight NCAA tournament appearances, one Final Four and 180 wins in eight seasons in Blacksburg. In addition to this, he also built the Hokies into a champion brand, guiding the program to its first ACC tournament title in 2023 and first ACC regular-season championship in 2024.

The Waynesboro native also led the team to a 180-82 overall record, including a school-record 31 wins in 2022-23 that culminated in the program’s first-ever Final Four appearance. In his eight seasons at the helm of the Hokies, Brooks produced at least 20 wins seven times while steering Tech to the NCAA tournament four straight seasons (2021-2024), school officials said.

Virginia Tech will begin an immediate national search for the Hokies’ next women’s basketball head coach, university leaders said.