Inaugural Rex Mook Memorial Golf Tournament to be held May 20

ROANOKE, Va. – What better way to honor the life of a beloved friend, husband, father and all around great person than to play the game he loved--golf. That’s the purpose behind the upcoming inaugural Rex Mook Memorial Golf Tournament.

Mook has been described as a loving man full of character and an athlete. Sadly, he died in July of 2023 after battling ALS, a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. As a result, many of his close friends and family created a golf tournament in his honor to help raise awareness around what some call a mystery disease.

“It’s a vicious disease and it’s one that people don’t know much about,” said Jim Robinson. He was a longtime friend of Mook’s. “For me, I lost my mother to ALS in 98 so it was sort of a double whammy for me. Rex and I walked this golf course many times and we talked about everything. He was a good guy and very devoted family man and was a member here for a long time and knew a lot of people and this was the perfect thing to do to honor him. The whole community of Salem has stepped up, Hidden Valley members have stepped up, Rex’s family and extended family have stepped up and we’ve gotten out and talked to people and people wanted to be involved.”

The tournament will take place on Monday, May 20 at Hidden Valley Country Club. More than 100 golfers representing 29 teams will be on hand. While the original goal of $20,000 has been exceeded, there are many other ways to donate. All proceeds will go towards ALS research. Click here for more information.