Olympiakos beats Fiorentina 1-0 after extra time to win the Europa Conference League

Olympiacos' Ayoub El Kaabi, left, and Olympiacos' Chiquinho celebrate at the end of the Conference League final soccer match between Olympiacos FC and ACF Fiorentina at OPAP Arena in Athens, Greece, Thursday, May 30, 2024. Olympiacos won 1-0. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Olympiakos has won Greece’s first European club title, beating Fiorentina 1-0 after extra time in the Europa Conference League final on Wednesday.

Ayoub El Kaabi dived to nudge in a last-gasp goal in the second period of extra time, with fans erupting in celebration after a lengthy wait for a VAR check for offside. The Moroccan striker – the competition’s top scorer – struck in the 116th minute of the match, meeting a cross from Santiago Hezze to decide a game that had looked destined for a penalty shootout following an energetic but largely risk-free encounter at AEK Arena.

The late goal condemned Fiorentina and its coach Vincenzo Italiano to a second straight defeat in the final of the Europa Conference League, after losing last year to West Ham.

Olympiakos coach Jose Luis Mendilibar secured a second straight European title after winning the Europa League with Sevilla last season. Tens of thousands of Olympiakos fans celebrated across the Greek capital after attending outdoor viewing parties. ___

