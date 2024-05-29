Seager hits 7th homer in 7 games as Rangers beat Diamondbacks 4-2 in World Series rematch

Texas Rangers' Corey Seager is congratulated by Josh Smith, Jonah Heim and Marcus Semien, left back to front, after his three-run home run that off Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 28, 2024, in Arlington, Texas.(AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

ARLINGTON, Texas – Corey Seager homered for the seventh time in as many games, putting the Texas Rangers ahead with his three-run shot in their 4-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night in a rematch of last year's World Series.

Seager pulled a pitch by Brandon Pfaadt (2-4) into the seats in right field with one out in the fifth for what proved to be the final score. It was the 12th homer overall for the World Series MVP, who went deep twice Sunday at Minnesota in the Rangers' last game, extending his hitting streak to a season-best 11 games and his on-base streak to 21 games after a slow start this season after missing most of spring training after surgery in January to repair a sports hernia.

“This guy's as good as anybody in the game. Got off to a slow start, but you have to look at why," manager Bruce Bochy said. “I never had any thought that he wouldn't get on track.”

That decisive bottom of the fifth inning had two bloops — singles by Jonah Heim, who snapped an 0-for-17 slide, and Travis Jankowski — before that blast. And the Rangers maintained their lead after an incredible double-play assist by Gold Glove right fielder Adolis García in the top of the sixth.

Andrew Heaney (1-6) worked 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief after starter Nathan Eovaldi. The Rangers activated Eovaldi from the injured list to pitch for them rather than in a rehab game for his first game since departing after 5 1/3 scoreless innings against Washington on May 2, the day before he went on the 15-day injured list with a right groin strain.

David Robertson worked a perfect eighth before Kirby Yates pitched the ninth for his eighth save in as many chances, but first since May 8.

Arizona (25-29) loaded the bases with one out in the sixth off Heaney before reliever Grant Anderson's first pitch resulted in a double play. Eugenio Suárez hit a 287-foot flyball to García, who threw a strike to catcher Heim to get out Joc Pederson trying to score.

While surprised teams still try to run on García, Seager is glad they do.

“It gives us more outs. ... It's a complete momentum swing,” Seager said. “Changed the whole game.”

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo was certainly aware of García's arm.

“It’s just that we were trying to force that type of play. It's a very special catch, throw and catch, and they executed,” Lovullo said. “Any time there’s a bang-bang type of play, something were going to force them to make a play it’s going to be that close at home plate, let’s take the chance. Unfortunately we got beat on it.”

Pederson was initially ruled safe by home plate umpire Todd Tichenor, but the Rangers quickly challenged. The replay showed that when sliding Pederson's right foot hit in front of the plate, bounced up and was in the air when Gold Glove catcher Heim's sweeping tag got the runner's left leg.

The Diamondbacks got both of their runs off Eovaldi in the second, which began with back-to-back doubles by Christian Walker and Pavin Smith. Suárez got a sac fly on a foul popout when first baseman Nathaniel Lowe made an over-the-shoulder catch in foul territory while going away from the plate.

GOT HIS RING

One member of the Diamondbacks got a World Series ring before Tuesday's game. Jordan Montgomery pitched for the Rangers down the stretch and through the World Series last year, then signed as a free agent with Arizona just before this season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: Rookie OF Evan Carter went on the 10-day IL with a lumbar sprain. Rookie OF Wyatt Langford was activated from the IL after not playing since May 4 because of a right hamstring strain. He went 0 for 3 as the designated hitter.

UP NEXT

They wrap up the quick set playing twice in 24 hours, with a day game Wednesday. Diamondbacks right-hander Ryne Nelson (3-3, 6.03) stuck out six while allowing one run over 5 1/3 innings in Game 4 of the World Series. Dane Dunning (3-3, 4.43) is set to make his second start for Texas since coming off the IL.

