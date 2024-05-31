WATCH: Glenvar girls and boys soccer win Region 2C title

ROANOKE, Va. – It was another big night in spring sports action with multiple Region Finals, and the beginning of the state tournament for boys lacrosse.

In Salem, the undefeated Spartans hosted the Hanover Hawks, coached by Salem lacrosse alum James Mahan. It was a back and forth affair but Hanover surged ahead by three goals in the third quarter. Salem came back and scored with a minute left in the game, but Hanover was able to get a last second goal to win the game 9-8.

In Botetourt, Appomattox and Patrick County took to the diamond for the Region 2C softball championship. The Raiders built an early 5-0 advantage on their way to a 7-1 victory. They return to the Class 2 state tournament as Region champions.

In Afton, Glenvar girls and boys both played Radford vying for the Region 2C title. In the girls game, Giuliana Stanley scored four goals, all unassisted, and win 4-1. They took home the Region title for the first time in school history.

In the boys game, it was scoreless until the 29th minute when Tyler Curfiss scored the deciding goal in the 1-0 victory. They are 19-0 and enter the state tournament as Region champs.