Rincon, Prillaman prep for tennis state championship run

ROANOKE, Va. – A rain shower moved in over Downtown Roanoke Wednesday morning. It didn’t take long for it to clear out and give way to a balmy, sunshine. But even when the rain passed, patience was needed for the tennis courts to dry at Rivers Edge before practice could begin. Poise and patience is something members of the Patrick Henry girls tennis team knows all to well.

As a team, the Patriots put together an undefeated regular season and while it fell just one match short of reaching the VHSL Class 5 state tournament, some Patriots still have a chance to strike gold.

The talented Ana Maria Rincon and Taylor Prillaman will look to return home with the doubles title. The duo has already captured the Region 5C crown with Prillaman, the senior captain, having proved her worth over the years by working her way up the depth chart and instilling confidence in her teammates to be better.

Rincon is continuing a rich family tradition through the game of tennis.

“I’ve always loved playing tennis,” Rincon said. “I also come from a tennis family so that really helps. My dad is my coach as well as my uncles.”

Ana Maria Rincon practicing ahead of state semifinals (WSLS)

Rincon’s dad? Eduardo Rincon, the current head tennis pro at Hidden Vally Country Club. He has an extensive playing and coaching background. As a player he spent seven years ranked on the ATP tour and represented Colombia in the Davis Cup from 1997-2001. While at Valdosta State, he achieved the No. 1 ranking in the NCAA Division II ranks and an All-American in 2004 and 2005. Rincon was later inducted into the Valdosta State University Athletic Hall of Fame in 2011.

From there, Rincon’s coaching career landed him at multiple NCAA Division I program’s including Virginia Tech where he served as an assistant on the women’s team.

Between family and teammates, Ana’s support is endless.

“I love my teammates so much. They always support me and want what’s best for me. Taylor is so much fun to play with and I love her so much.”

Rincon, a sophomore, will be battling not only for a doubles title but a singles championship as well. She knows the experience, having won those two championships in 2023.

Ana Maria Rincon practicing ahead of state semifinals (WSLS)

“I’m excited to be back at the state championship,” Rincon said. “Last year I had an amazing time. I still have so many memories I think about today. Being in that environment makes me better, makes me play better. I get really excited before I play so that also makes me play better, but it’s just great to be there.”

Helping steer the Patriots program in the right direction the last 11 years has been head coach Paul Kelly and teaching professional Tom Gibbs--two well-informed coaches and mentors steeped into the rich game of tennis.

“Consistency through the lineup,” said Kelly when asked what’s the core makeup of a successful tennis team. “It’s fascinating to see these girls develop.”

Kelly says Rincon and Prillaman’s example speaks volumes to the rest of the Patrick Henry program.

“She is dedicated to the game and an awesome student too,” Kelly said when speaking of Rincon. “She’s the epitome of a student athlete, she goes to governors school, she’s at Patrick Henry for regular school. She and her family and her parents have been very strong about promoting high school tennis and to get more kids like her playing that are tournament players playing at the high school, then that just improves that.”

Thursday will be extra special for Prillaman. While the senior will be battling for a chance to advance to a state championship, she will also be graduating on the tennis court in a special ceremony in lieu of not being able to be present with her classmates at the Berglund Center. Just one of many examples of sacrifices standout student-athletes like Prillaman and Rincon are willing to make.

Taylor Prillaman practicing ahead of state semifinals (WSLS)

The duo will face Kayla Kennedy and Chase London of Great Bridge High School in the Class 5 semifinals on Thursday at 1 p.m. at Huntington Park in Newport News.

Rincon’s semifinals single match will be played on Friday at 10 a.m. against the aforementioned Kennedy of Great Bridge High School.