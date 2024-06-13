Rustburg’s Torrence steps down as football coach, will become assistant principal

ROANOKE, Va. – Rustburg head football coach Burt Torrence has stepped down from his post and has accepted the role assistant principal at the school.

10 Sports confirmed with administration on Thursday afternoon. Dustin Russell who has been on staff at Rustburg will assume the role of head football coach.

Recommended Videos

Torrence spent the last three seasons leading the Red Devils program, having reached the postseason in 2022 and 2023. Torrence inherited a Rustburg program that was win-less in the 2021 Spring season and improved in each season thereafter for a 17-16 record while at the helm of the Red Devils.

Prior to his time at Rustburg, Torrence had a five year stint as an assistant at Heritage High School where he served as defensive coordinator--helping lead the Pioneers to a 2018 VHSL Class 3 state title win over Phoebus.