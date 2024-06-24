Much-changed Spain beats Albania 1-0 at Euro 2024 to finish perfect group stage

Spain's Ferran Torres celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Group B match between Albania and Spain at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, June 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

DUESSELDORF – Spain changed almost its entire lineup and still kept up its victorious start to Euro 2024 with a 1-0 win over Albania, which was eliminated.

With his team already assured of winning Group B, Spain coach Luis de la Fuente made 10 changes to his starting lineup, and Spain won all three group games at a Euros for the first time since 2008, when it won the tournament.

A 13th-minute goal from Ferran Torres gave Spain the win on Monday and goalkeeper David Raya's stoppage-time save from Armando Broja ensured Spain completed the group stage without conceding a goal.

Albania needed at least a draw to have any hope of qualifying for the knockout stages for the first time, even as one of the best third-place teams.

Albania's failure to beat Spain meant England, France and the Netherlands were all assured of qualifying for the knockout stages.

