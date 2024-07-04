Andy Murray's Wimbledon farewell tour begins with a loss in doubles with his brother

Andy, right, and Jamie Murray react during their first round doubles match against Australia's John Peers and Ricky Hijikata at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

LONDON – A standing ovation greeted Andy Murray and his doubles partner, older brother Jamie, when they walked out onto the Centre Court grass Thursday for the first stop on the two-time Wimbledon singles champion's farewell to the tournament that has meant so much to him.

The Murrays lost 7-6 (6), 6-4 in the first round of men's doubles to Rinky Hijikata and John Peers.

It was the first time a men's doubles first-round match was played in the event's main stadium in nearly 30 years, a fitting way for Andy Murray to begin to say goodbye — and for his many fans to offer their thanks and well wishes, too.

Murray, a 37-year-old from Scotland, has said he will head into retirement after playing at the All England Club, where he is also entered in mixed doubles with 2021 U.S. Open winner Emma Raducanu, and the Paris Olympics, which begin later this month. Murray occasionally fidgeted with his back and looked a tad uncomfortable, only natural for someone who had surgery to remove a cyst from his spine less than two weeks ago, forcing him to withdraw from singles.

This was the first time the two Murray siblings had played together at the All England Club. Their mother, Judy, who taught both boys tennis, was in a guest box, sitting with Andy's wife, Kim, and two of their four children.

Murray became a superstar in these parts by winning Wimbledon in 2013, making him the first British man to triumph in singles at the All England Club in 77 years. He won the title again in 2016. His other Grand Slam trophy came at the U.S. Open in 2012, the same year he won his first singles gold medal at the London Olympics — the next, at Rio de Janeiro in 2016, made him the only player with two in a row.

