Canada team in Olympics women's soccer loses appeal against FIFA docking points for drone spying

Canada's players celebrate after Vanessa Gille, bottom center, scored her side's second goal during the women's Group A soccer match between Canada and France at Geoffroy-Guichard stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Saint-Etienne, France. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

PARIS – Canada lost its appeal Wednesday against being docked six points by FIFA in a drone-spying scandal in the Paris Olympics women's soccer tournament.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said its panel of three judges dismissed Canada's appeal and confirmed the six-point deduction imposed Saturday by FIFA.

Recommended Videos

Two assistant coaches used drones to spy on opponent New Zealand’s practices last week before their opening game.

The urgent verdict came less than eight hours before defending Olympic champion Canada plays Colombia in Nice in final round of games in Group A.

Canada stays third in the standings with zero points despite wining both its games, against New Zealand and France. Canada can still advance to the quarterfinals with a win Wednesday.

Head coach Bev Priestman and her two assistants were banned by FIFA for one year after being removed from the Olympics by Canadian officials.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games