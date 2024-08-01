Angels star Mike Trout needs second surgery for torn meniscus, ending his season

FILE - Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout sits in the dugout during the second inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, June 7, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. Trout has said an MRI on his left knee came back clean and that he is hoping to resume his rehab soon. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun, File)

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Angels star Mike Trout needs a second surgery for a torn meniscus in his left knee, ending another injury-marred campaign for the three-time MVP.

Trout said Thursday in a social media post that an MRI revealed the new meniscus tear. He previously had surgery on May 3 to repair the meniscus and had been working toward a return before his rehab was shut down on Tuesday.

“After months of hard work, I was devastated (Wednesday) when an MRI showed a tear in my meniscus that will require surgery again — ending my hopes of returning this season,” Trout posted.

“Playing and competing is a huge part of my life. This is equally as heartbreaking and frustrating for me as it is for you, the fans. I understand that I may have disappointed many, but believe me, I will do everything I can to come back even stronger.”

Trout batted .220 with 10 homers and 14 RBIs in 29 games this season for the Angels, who are fourth in the AL West with little chance at a playoff berth.

The AL MVP in 2014, 2016 and 2019 and an 11-time All-Star, the 32-year-old Trout has been limited by a series of injuries over the past four years. He hasn't played more than 119 games in any of the past five seasons. He was limited to 36 games in 2021 and 82 last year.

Trout is making $37.1 million in the sixth year of a 12-year, $426.5 million contract and will earn that salary in each of the next six seasons.

