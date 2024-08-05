Karsten Warholm, Rai Benjamin and Alison dos Santos all advance in 400 hurdles heats at Paris Games

Karsten Warholm, of Norway, reacts after his men's 400-meter hurdles heat at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

SAINT-DENIS – Norwegian world-record holder Karsten Warholm turned in the fastest time in 400-meter hurdles qualifying Monday as he tries to defend his Olympic title.

Warholm is likely to face a big challenge to retain his crown in Paris from Rai Benjamin, the American who posted the fastest time this year, and Alison dos Santos, the Brazilian who beat Warholm on his home track slightly more than a month ago.

The trio seem to bring out the best in each other. That was on display at the Tokyo Games in 2021, when Warholm broke his own world record to win gold.

Warholm was already challenged in his opening heat, having had to accelerate over the final meters to hold off Clement Ducos of France.

Warholm qualified with the fastest time of 47.57 seconds.

Benjamin jogged through the finish to win his heat in 48.82. Dos Santos almost slowed down too much at the end of his heat, crossing third in 48.75 to grab the last automatic qualifying spot.

Dos Santos raced in lane 2, which he said “is a horrible feeling.”

But the Brazilian can’t get enough of competing against Warholm and Benjamin.

“It’s amazing to be a part of it,” said Dos Santos, who dyed his hair purple to match the color of the Stade de France track.

The 400 hurdles semifinals are scheduled for Wednesday, with the final on Friday.

Miller-Uibo, 2-time gold medalist, eliminated in women's 400

There will be a new Olympic champion in the women’s 400 after Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo gold medalist Shaunae Miller-Uibo, who was injured at the Bahamas trials in June, pulled up midway through her heat and was eliminated.

Tokyo silver medalist and reigning world champion Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic led the 400 heats in 49.42.

Caudery eliminated in pole vault; Alekna advances in discus

Also in morning prelims, world indoor pole vault champion Molly Caudery of Britain missed all three of her attempts at 4.55 meters and didn’t advance; while world record-holder Mykolas Alekna of Lithuania qualified comfortably for the discus throw final with an effort of 67.47.

Later Monday, Armand “Mondo” Duplantis could attempt to extend his world record in the pole vault final; and Dutch runner Sifan Hassan goes for the first of three possible golds in the women’s 5,000.

Medals were also to be awarded in the women’s 800 and the women’s discus throw.

