Track cyclist Caroline Groot of the Netherlands wins Paralympic Games' first gold medal

Netherlands' Caroline Groot shows her gold medal after the Women's C4-5 500m Time Trial final, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024 in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, outside Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

PARIS – Track cyclist Caroline Groot of the Netherlands won the first gold medal of the Paralympic Games on Thursday.

Groot won the final of the C4 and C5 classifications in the 500-meter time trial in women’s track cycling. It was the first medal event of the Games that opened with a spectacular ceremony on Wednesday.

Groot went last after watching C4 world record holder Kadeena Cox crash on her attempt. The British cyclist was denied the opportunity of restarting because a mechanical error was not to blame for her fall.

Groot won in 35.390 seconds, a world record in C5. French cyclist Marie Patouillet (C5) took the silver, and Canada’s Kate O’Brien (C4) took bronze.

C1 to C5 are para cycling classifications for athletes with physical impairments that affect their legs, arms and/or trunk causing issues with functionality who can use a standard bicycle.

C4 is for cyclists with lower limb impairments or issues with lower limb functionality caused by the likes of cerebral palsy, amputations and other lower limb impairments, while C5 is for cyclists with less severe impairments.

France’s first

Ugo Didier delighted local fans by upsetting the race favorites to win the 400m freestyle para swimming S9 final for France’s first medal – gold.

The 22-year-old Didier, who won silver at the Tokyo 2020 Games, was third in the morning heats, but he saved the best for last in Thursday’s final, finishing strongly ahead of as Italy’s Simone Barlaam and Australia’s Brenden Hall, who won silver and bronze, respectively.

Zsofia Konkoly of Hungary won the women’s race.

Kamil Otowski won the men’s 100m backstroke S1 for Poland, while Brazil’s Gabriel Geraldo dos Santos Araujo won in the S2 classification of the race for Brazil.

In para swimming, the S1-S10 denote physical impairments starting with the most severe limitations at S1 working toward the least severe at S10.

