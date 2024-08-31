Diego Pavia makes winning debut helping Vanderbilt stun Virginia Tech 34-27 in OT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt has not reacted well far too often when momentum turns against the Commodores.

On Saturday, they answered after a 17-point lead disappeared to post the first overtime win of coach Clark Lea’s career at his alma mater.

Diego Pavia scored on a 4-yard touchdown run in overtime as Vanderbilt upset Virginia Tech 34-27 in the season opener for both teams.

“As far as the game goes, look that was the full catastrophe,” Lea said. “I mean, it had everything that you could ever want as a coach and some that you don’t want. But, I don’t know that the script could be written differently for our program.”

Lea mimicked Vanderbilt’s first major renovation of its stadium since 1981 this offseason changing his coaching staff, taking over as defensive coordinator and bringing in 51 new players. The result Saturday was Lea’s first overtime win at his alma mater and the program’s first since beating Mississippi on Nov. 17, 2018.

“We’re now on the road to change,” Lea said.

Pavia, the graduate transfer from New Mexico State and the Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year, is a big part of that. He needed four plays to put the Commodores ahead in overtime. He finished rushing for 104 yards and threw for 190 yards.

“I’m there to play how I want to, play my game and when you stop me, then you can talk,” Pavia said.

Virginia Tech tried switching up quarterbacks in its try in overtime with Kyron Drones cramping up on a sweltering day after throwing for 322 yards and two touchdowns.

“He just had kind of run out of gas at the end,” Virginia coach Brent Pry said.

So Collin Schlee came in. He was sacked on third down. Then his throw to Da’Quan Felton went out of the back of the end zone, starting a big celebration by Vanderbilt.

Pavia nearly won in regulation. After Virginia Tech took its only lead at 27-20 with 4:12 left, he capped a 70-yard drive with an 8-yard TD pass to Sedrick Alexander with 1:51 left. He set up Brock Taylor for the potential game-winning 43-yard field goal that missed wide right as time expired.

He helped Vanderbilt stun the Hokies, who not only came in favored by 13 1/2 points looking to build on the momentum from winning the Military Bowl last December to go 7-6. Pry called it a humbling loss after an offseason filled with expectations.

“Maybe we needed some of that,” Pry said.

Virginia Tech outgained Vanderbilt 397-371, but Vanderbilt played keepaway holding the ball for more than 34 minutes.

Lea not only lured Pavia from New Mexico State. He also hired Jerry Kill as his chief consultant and senior offensive coach along with bringing offensive coordinator Tim Beck to Music City.

Vanderbilt sold out this game with its south end zone closed to fans during construction. Enough Hokies’ faithful filled the stands that Pavia said he couldn’t hear himself call the cadence at times.

The takeaway

Pry was co-defensive coordinator at Vanderbilt during the Commodores’ best three-year period in decades as they made three straight bowls and won nine games in back-to-back seasons between 2011 and 2013. The Hokies had all 11 starters back on offense and 19 of 22 overall.

Lea made so many changes on his coaching staff with essentially importing the key pieces of a New Mexico State squad that won 10 games last season. Lea also took over coordinating the defense, which came up with four sacks and an early interception to set up the Dores’ first TD.

Costly penalty

Vanderbilt might not have had a chance at overtime if not for a costly penalty in the third quarter. The Hokies forced Vandy into a delay of game penalty with Taylor missing a 54-yard field goal only to then draw a penalty with a pair of Hokies wearing the same No. 0 on Vanderbilt’s punt.

That allowed Taylor another shot with the ball moved a little closer, and he made the 53-yarder for a 20-10 lead. Pry took the blame for that, saying after the game he should’ve taken a timeout.

Up next

Virginia Tech hosts Marshall on Saturday.

Vanderbilt hosts Alcorn State on Saturday.