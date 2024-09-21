All-Star CJ Abrams is demoted to the minors by the Nationals for nonperformance reasons

Washington Nationals' CJ Abrams runs the bases on a double during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

CHICAGO – All-Star shortstop CJ Abrams was demoted to the minor leagues by the Washington Nationals on Saturday for a reason not related to his on-field performance and is not expected to play for them the rest of the season.

Nationals manager Dave Martinez announced the unusual decision before Saturday's game against the Chicago Cubs.

“I just want it to be known, it wasn't performance-based — it's an internal issue,” Martinez said. “I'm not going to give specifics or talk about specifics because I need to keep these guys and everything on the down low. I've got other guys out there that I want to support. I'm going to support CJ. He's a big part of our Nats family, and he will be. At this point, for me, it's the right thing to do.”

Abrams is hitting .246 with 20 homers, 65 RBIs and 31 stolen bases.

The decision to option Abrams to Triple-A Rochester will cost the player $18,885. His contract calls for a $752,400 salary while in the major leagues and $362,100 while in the minors, and he will get the lower rate of pay for the final nine days of the 186-day season.

Rochester did not qualify for the International League postseason and plays its final game on Sunday. Martinez said Abrams will not play for the Red Wings and will fly to Washington and then travel to the team's training complex at West Palm Beach, Florida.

Martinez said he spoke with Abrams for a significant time Friday and termed it an emotional conversation, during which the two wept together. Martinez repeatedly emphasized his support of Abrams, who turns 24 on Oct. 3.

“For me, it's about taking care of the person first, and not the player, and I'm going to do everything I can to help him,” Martinez said. “I love the kid. He's a good kid. He's going to be back.”

Acquired from San Diego in the August 2022 trade that sent Juan Soto to the Padres, Abrams hit .268 with 15 homers and 48 RBIs before the All-Star break but .203 with five homers and 17 RBIs since. He was batting .271 in September.

“I'm hoping that he understands and that he becomes a better person, and understands what his job means here for us, the Nats family,” Martinez said. “We're going to get it right, and he's going to help us win games.”

Infielder Trey Lipscomb was recalled from Rochester.

