Benches briefly empty as tensions boil over between Yankees, Royals in their AL Division Series

Umpire Roberto Ortiz holds back Kansas City Royals' Maikel Garcia (11) after being tagged out by New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe as the benches empty after a double play during the sixth inning in Game 4 of an American League Division baseball playoff series Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Benches briefly emptied in Game 4 of the AL Division Series between the Yankees and Royals after New York shortstop Anthony Volpe delivered a hard tag on Michael Garcia to complete a double play in the sixth inning Thursday night.

No punches were thrown but plenty of words were exchanged between teams that have come to loathe each other.

The angst can be traced back to the late 1970s, but it was ramped up again earlier in the week, when Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. said the Royals were lucky to win Game 2 of the series in New York. Chisholm has been reminded of the comment at every at-bat in Kansas City, getting a steady stream of boos from a crowd starved for postseason baseball.

After the benches emptied Thursday night, Chisholm was back to chirping at the Royals. Yankees starter Gerrit Cole, who was rolling through the Kansas City lineup, also had to be held back as tensions ran high at Kauffman Stadium.

It took Aaron Judge, among others, to keep the teams from coming to blows then they met near second base. Order was restored moments later and the game resumed without any players getting tossed.

