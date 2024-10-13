Pochettino wins US debut as Musah and Pepi score second-half goals in 2-0 victory over Panama

United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino, front left, and first assistant coach Jesus Perez, right, stand for the national anthem before an international friendly soccer match against Panama, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Rodolfo Gonzalez)

AUSTIN, Texas – Mauricio Pochettino won his debut as U.S. coach, getting a 49th-minute goal from Yunus Musah off an assist from AC Milan teammate Christian Pulisic and a stoppage-time strike from Ricardo Pepi for a 2-0 win over Panama on Saturday night.

The match in front of a near-capacity crowd of 20,239 at Q2 Stadium was the first of two friendlies for the U.S. in a four-day span that includes a game against Mexico on Tuesday in Guadalajara. The Americans ended a four-game winless stretch and their first four-game home winless streak since a seven-game slide in 2010-11.

A 52-year-old Argentine who managed Tottenham, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, Pochettino was hired last month to replace Gregg Berhalter, who was fired in July after first-round elimination at the Copa America. Pochettino was given a contract through the 2026 World Cup that the U.S. will co-host and tasked with sparking a team that has not reached the World Cup quarterfinals since 2002

“Little by little building something. The objective is 2026," Pochettino said. “It's only the first step.”

Musah scored his first goal in 42 international appearances.

Antonee Robinson worked around defender Michael Murillo on a flank and centered to Pulisic, who exchanged passes with Brenden Aaronson and one-timed a cross. Musah beat defender César Blackman and redirected the ball with a right-foot volley past Orlando Mosquera from 4 yards for his first goal in 42 international appearances.

Pulisic played a match with his eighth U.S. coach, a record for an American player. The U.S. was missing injured regulars Sergiño Dest, Tyler Adams, Gio Reyna, Tim Weah and Folarin Balogun,

Three second-half subs combined for the second goal in the fourth minute of stoppage time. Malik Tillman brought down a kick from goalkeeper Matt Turner and passed to Haji Wright, who crossed. A Texas native, Pepi slid the ball through Mosquera’s legs for his 11th goal in 31 appearances — his fourth in three international games in Austin.

Turner. who played all four matches at the 2022 World Cup. made a double save in the 52nd minute, batting Puma Rodríguez’s shot with his left hand, then diving back in front to get his body in front of Yoel Bárcenas’ attempt off the rebound.

Panama’s José Fajardo put an open shot wide in the 87th minute.

Tim Ream captained the Americans one week after his 37th birthday and became the oldest U.S. field player since Preki Radosavljević in 2001. Forward Josh Sargent made his first start since the 2022 group-stage final against Iran.

Mexican referee Katia Garcia was believed to be the first woman to referee a U.S. men’s national team match.

Goalkeeper Zack Steffen, who hasn’t played for the U.S. since the last World Cup qualifiers in March 2022, did not dress because of what the U.S. Soccer Federation said was a minor injury. Defender Marlon Fossey, who did not train on the field in recent days, also didn’t dress.

