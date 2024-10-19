No. 22 Illinois beats No. 24 Michigan 21-7 for its first win over the Wolverines since 2009

Illinois tight end Tanner Arkin sidesteps a tackle by Michigan's Semaj Morgan on a fake punt during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Luke Altmyer threw for a touchdown and ran for another, leading No. 22 Illinois to a 21-7 victory over No. 24 Michigan on Saturday.

The Illini wore 1924 throwback uniforms to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Red Grange’s six-touchdown performance against Michigan on the day Memorial Stadium was dedicated.

Tanner Arkin caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Altmyer in the second quarter and raced 36 yards on a fake punt in the third to set up Altmyer’s 1-yard TD run.

Illinois (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) beat Michigan for the first time since 2009. The Illini had lost six straight to the Wolverines (4-3, 2-2). Michigan has lost back-to-back games for the first time since 2020.

Jabe Jacas had 13 tackles, including six solo and 2.5 of the Illini’s six sacks of Jack Tuttle.

Altmyer was just 9-of-18 passing for 80 yards. He also ran for 48 yards on 10 carries.

Tuttle, Michigan’s third starting quarterback this season, was 20 of 32 for 208 yards. Kalel Mullings rushed for 87 yards on 19 carries.

The Illini opened the second half with Arkins' long run on the fake punt. He grabbed the snap headed to punter Hugh Robertson and ran to the Michigan 16. Altmyer's touchdown four plays later, and Donovan Leary's two-point pass to Zakhari Franklin made it 21-7. Leary, the Illini backup quarterback, was in for conversion play because Altmyer's helmet fell off during his TD run.

The Illini led 13-7 at half and could have been further ahead. They drove deep into Michigan territory five times but scored just one touchdown on a 2-yard pass from Altmyer to Arkin and David Alano's two field goals.

Michigan crossed into Illinois territory for the first time late in the first half and scored on Mullings' 1-yard dive on fourth down with 1:40 left in the second quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

Illinois: The Illini appear to have recovered from their second-half meltdown last week against Purdue, when they blew a 27-3 third-quarter lead, fell behind in the final minute of regulation and won 50-49.

Michigan: The Wolverines’ offense continues to struggle. Tuttle missed several open receivers early and threw an interception with 7:58 left in the game.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Illinois is set for a promotion after beating its third ranked opponent. Michigan should drop out.

UP NEXT

Illinois: visits No. 2 Oregon next Saturday.

Michigan: hosts Michigan State next Saturday.

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll