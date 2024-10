ROANOKE, Va. – On Saturday, North Cross shined in all three phases to win a physical, scrappy game against St. Christopher’s School.

“All week we were just preaching, playing fast and physical,” said North Cross head coach Dwayne Priest. “We knew we were going to have a shorter body than what they got, but watching our guys coming out, they played our style of football--fast and physical. They locked in all week. Techniques were good, plays were good. Man, they just played a great game.”