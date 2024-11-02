Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
56º
Join Insider

Sports

William Fleming takes down Franklin County, 41-7

William Fleming won against Franklin County in 41-7 game Friday night.

Chloe Lightner, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Blue Ridge District, High School Football, Sports , 1st and 10

William Fleming won against Franklin County in 41-7 game Friday night. – William Fleming hit the road Friday night to play against Franklin County, and came out on top in 41-7 win.

For a full breakdown of scores across our region, click here.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Chloe Lightner headshot

Chloe Lightner joins WSLS as the Digital Executive Producer, where she will lead the station’s digital content strategy and production, guiding the team to create impactful and value-oriented, audience-driven stories across multiple platforms.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos