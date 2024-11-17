Christiansburg, James River volleyball teams advance to state semifinals

ROANOKE, Va. – Volleyball state quarterfinals action started Saturday evening with a handful of local teams in action. In Class 2, the Region C champion James River defeated Marion in a 3-1 decision at home. The Knights advance to the state semifinals for the first time since 2017.

In Class 3, the Region D champion Christiansburg defeated the Region C runner-up Alleghany 3-0. The Blue Demons advance to the state semifinals where they will face Hidden Valley for a fifth time this season. This will be a rematch of the Region 3D Championship match-up from just one week ago.

Other state quarterfinals results:

-Class 1: Auburn def. Northwood 3-0

-Class 1: Giles def. Rural Retreat 3-1

-Class 3: Hidden Valley def. Liberty Christian 3-2

-Class 3: Christiansburg def. Alleghany 3-0

-Class 4: Loudoun County def. E.C. Glass 3-1