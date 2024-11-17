Skip to main content
Clear icon
42º
Join Insider

Sports

Christiansburg, James River volleyball teams advance to state semifinals

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

Tags: High School Sports, High School Volleyball, State Quarterfinals, Christiansburg Blue Demons, James River Knights

ROANOKE, Va. – Volleyball state quarterfinals action started Saturday evening with a handful of local teams in action. In Class 2, the Region C champion James River defeated Marion in a 3-1 decision at home. The Knights advance to the state semifinals for the first time since 2017.

In Class 3, the Region D champion Christiansburg defeated the Region C runner-up Alleghany 3-0. The Blue Demons advance to the state semifinals where they will face Hidden Valley for a fifth time this season. This will be a rematch of the Region 3D Championship match-up from just one week ago.

Other state quarterfinals results:

-Class 1: Auburn def. Northwood 3-0

-Class 1: Giles def. Rural Retreat 3-1

-Class 3: Hidden Valley def. Liberty Christian 3-2

-Class 3: Christiansburg def. Alleghany 3-0

-Class 4: Loudoun County def. E.C. Glass 3-1

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Brooke Leonard headshot

Brooke Leonard is the newest addition to the 10 Sports team, joining in June 2019.

email

facebook

twitter

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos