Sports

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew is out for the season with a broken collarbone

Mark Anderson

Associated Press

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) is helped off the field after an injury against he Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) is assisted by trainers and Head Coach Antonio Pierce, right, after an injury during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) is helped off the field after an injury against he Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

HENDERSON, Nev. – Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew is out for the rest of the season with a broken collarbone, coach Antonio Pierce said Monday.

Pierce said Aidan O'Connell, who is on injured reserve with a broken thumb, could be available to start when the Raiders visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday.

The Raiders also could turn to Desmond Ridder, who replaced Minshew when he was injured late in Sunday's 29-19 loss to the Denver Broncos.

