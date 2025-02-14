Peter scores 20 as Liberty knocks off New Mexico State 64-54

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – Taelon Peter’s 20 points off of the bench helped lead Liberty to a 64-54 victory over New Mexico State on Thursday night.

Peter also contributed six rebounds for the Flames (20-5, 8-4 Conference USA). Owen Aquino scored 11 points while shooting 2 of 2 from the field and 6 for 6 from the free-throw line. Kaden Metheny went 4 of 14 from the field (1 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with nine points.

The Aggies (12-12, 5-6) were led in scoring by Zawdie Jackson, who finished with 18 points. Christian Cook added 11 points and two steals for New Mexico State. Carl Cherenfant also had seven points.

Metheny scored five points in the first half and Liberty went into halftime trailing 29-24. Peter’s 17-point second half helped Liberty finish off the 10-point victory.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Liberty visits UTEP and New Mexico State takes on Florida International at home.