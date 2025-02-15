Virginia Tech baseball splits doubleheader with Bucknell to open 2025 season

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech opened its season Friday with a doubleheader against visiting Bucknell. The Hokies seemed eager to hit the field and for good reason. Brett Renfrow earned the opening day start for the second consecutive season. He went 4 innings, collecting 6 strikeouts and allowed just one hit.

Offensively, the Hokies were on a tear. 12 different players recorded a hit in game one that ended in a 19-0 shutout win. It proved to be Virginia Tech’s largest shutout victory during the program’s ACC tenure.

Recommended Videos

In game two, Bucknell put together two three-run innings on its way to a 8-6 victory. Game three of the series is scheduled to be played Sunday with the first pitch slated for 1 p.m.