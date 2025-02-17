VHSL updates state championship schedules ahead of more winter weather

The Virginia High School League has announced they have adjusted their planned schedule to account for the winter storm that will impact the Commonwealth on Wednesday.
“The decision to alter our state schedules was made for the safety of competitors, coaches, officials, tournament management team, fans, and media traveling and attending each of our championship sites. We appreciate our venue’s willingness and flexibility to work with us to host our championships.”VHSL Executive Director Billy Haun
Here are the updated schedules:
- Updated One-Day Swim and Dive Schedule - Saturday, February 22, and Sunday February 23 (Dive in the morning and swim in the afternoon)
- Class 1 & 2 – One-day championships on Saturday, February 22 (Complete Schedule TBA)
- Class 4 – One-day championships on Saturday, February 22 (Complete Schedule TBA)
- Class 3 – One-day championships on Sunday, February 23 (Complete Schedule TBA)
- Class 6 – One-day championships on Saturday, February 22 (Complete Schedule TBA)
- Class 5 – One-day championships on Sunday, February 23 (Complete Schedule TBA)
- Updated One-Day Wrestling Schedule - Saturday, February 22