VHSL updates state championship schedules ahead of more winter weather

The Virginia High School League has announced they have adjusted their planned schedule to account for the winter storm that will impact the Commonwealth on Wednesday.

“The decision to alter our state schedules was made for the safety of competitors, coaches, officials, tournament management team, fans, and media traveling and attending each of our championship sites. We appreciate our venue’s willingness and flexibility to work with us to host our championships.” VHSL Executive Director Billy Haun

Recommended Videos

Here are the updated schedules: