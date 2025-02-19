ODAC Hoops: No. 23 Roanoke outlasts Ferrum in overtime

SALEM, Va. – In Tuesday night ODAC hoops, No. 23 Roanoke had a stiff challenge from visiting Ferrum. The Maroons started the game on a 6-0 run and eventually built a double-digit lead in the first half. Joshua McClary scored a game-high 22 points for the Maroons who held a 46-34 advantage early in the second half.

But Ferrum had a solid comeback. Tae Allen poured in 18 points and Zavier Measmer added 15 points as the Panthers would force overtime, before Roanoke went on to earn the 75-73 victory.

Other notable ODAC action included Lynchburg defeating Bridgewater 67-66. Washington & Lee outlasted Averett 78-75.

On the women’s side of the conference, Hollins’ 59-46 win over Ferrum guaranteed the program their first non-losing season in the NCAA era. The Roanoke women loss at home to Bridgewater 71-41, Washington & Lee def. Eastern Mennonite 79-56 and Lynchburg def. Randolph 76-57.