Roanoke College releases 2025 football schedule

SALEM, Va. – After competing as a club sport in 2024, the Roanoke College football program is ready to go full throttle starting this fall. The college released its first varsity schedule since the first iteration of the program back in 1942.

Roanoke will enjoy some home cookin’ for three of their first four games. The Maroons open the season with the Virginia University of Lynchburg on Saturday, September 6. The teams first Old Dominion Athletic Conference game is slated for September 27 against visiting Gallaudet University. The Bison will also be playing in their first season as an associate member of the conference.

“The way things got scheduled out is as good as it can be,” said Roanoke College head football coach Bryan Stinespring.

“It’s very important to start off at home. We just spoke as a staff and really we’re still building a team and whatever we did last year, we have to come back and do it again. We had 60 players and we’ll probably add about 40. So, they have to come together as well.”

Roanoke finished its club sport season with a record of 4-0, two home games and two road games.

Here’s a look at the Maroons complete schedule below. All home games will be played at Salem Stadium and will kickoff at 2 p.m.

Roanoke College Football Schedule table (WSLS)

“A lot has been done, last year was fantastic and we are where I hoped we would be. But where I expect us to be, is another story,” said Stinespring.