RADFORD, Va. – It was a homecoming for Patrick Henry’s Shelby Fiddler Saturday, as she returned to Southwest Virginia to face Radford. The junior had 17 points, 15 of those from the three point line, 2 rebounds and 2 steals in the 78-71 win over the Highlanders.

Joi Williams lead scoring for Radford with 16 points, and Paige Kindseth lead for the Blue Hose with 28 points and 16 rebounds.