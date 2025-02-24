Logan Thomas joining Brookville football coaching staff

ROANOKE, Va. – The Brookville High School football team announced additions to the football coaching staff Monday afternoon--with a big name returning home.

According to its X/Twitter account, Logan Thomas is returning to his alma mater to join the football coaching staff.

🚨 Welcome Home, Logan Thomas! Brookville alum, VT record-setter, and NFL standout—Logan Thomas as a member of our coaching staff!! From leading the Bees to a state championship appearance to making his mark in the NFL, he now returns to inspire the next generation. pic.twitter.com/46mq7xzlRC — Brookville Bees Football (@BeesFootball61) February 24, 2025

Thomas’ successful journey began when he suited up for the Bees under coach Jeff Woody. He was an All-State honoree as a quarterback and tight end, district player of the year in 2008--the same year he led the Bees to the state championship game.

From there, Thomas went on to start at Virginia Tech, becoming a dynamic signal caller amassing over 8,000 total career yards. He played in four bowl games, led the team to an ACC Championship game.

Drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in 2014, Thomas went on to have a solid NFL career. Most recently he had a career high 72 receptions and 670 receiving yards in 2020 with the Washington Commanders--in a season he was also voted on as a team captain.

Dustin Russell, who most recently coached at Rustburg High School, was also tabbed to join the Bees coaching staff.

Brookville is currently led by veteran coach Mark Lineburg.