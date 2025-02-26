Alex Ovechkin scores 30 goals in a season for an NHL-record-extending 19th time in 20-year career

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin passes the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Calgary Flames, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON – Alex Ovechkin has reached 30 goals in a season for the 19th time in his 20-year NHL career, adding to the league record he set last season with his 18th.

The Washington Capitals captain got his latest milestone goal Tuesday night at home against the Calgary Flames. He beat Dan Vladar with a one-timer on the power play 4:52 into the third period, sending the crowd into chants of “Ovi! Ovi!”

Ovechkin joined Teemu Selanne, Johnny Bucyk and Gordie Howe (who did it three times) as the only players in hockey history to score 30-plus goals in aseason at age 39 or older.

Scoring his 883rd career goal also puts Ovechkin 12 back of breaking Wayne Gretzky’s mark of 894 that had long seemed unapproachable. Adding this to his hat trick Sunday against Edmonton, Ovechkin is now on pace to pass Gretzky in early April long before the regular season is over.

