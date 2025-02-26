ODAC Women’s Quarterfinals Roundup

ROANOKE, Va. – The Old Dominion Athletic Conference women’s basketball tournament opened play Tuesday night with quarterfinals being played at the higher seeds.

Top-seeded Randolph-Macon cruised to a 63-46 win over Randolph. The Yellow Jackets dominated the glass (39-27) to advance to the semifinals.

Roanoke College saw its season come to and end after an 80-66 loss at Shenandoah. The Maroons led 61-60 entering the fourth quarter but the Hornets stung back in a big way--outscoring Roanoke 20-5 en route to the win.

Page Breuer led Roanoke with 17 points and 6 assists while Terese Greene led Shenandoah with 24 points in the win.

No. 7 Ferrum sprung a big upset on the road at No. 2 Bridgewater, 63-57 final. The Panthers shot 51 percent from the field led by Allyson Cassell’s 21 points and 14 rebounds. Bridgewater’s 9 turnovers turned into 12 points for Ferrum during crucial moments of the game.

Below is an updated look at the bracket heading into the semifinals round on Friday at the Salem Civic Center.