Skip to main content
Clear icon
47º
Join Insider

Sports

ODAC Women’s Quarterfinals Roundup

W&L to play Ferrum in semifinals

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Tags: Local Sports, College Sports, College Basketball, ODAC Women's Tournament
ODAC Basketball (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – The Old Dominion Athletic Conference women’s basketball tournament opened play Tuesday night with quarterfinals being played at the higher seeds.

Top-seeded Randolph-Macon cruised to a 63-46 win over Randolph. The Yellow Jackets dominated the glass (39-27) to advance to the semifinals.

Recommended Videos

Roanoke College saw its season come to and end after an 80-66 loss at Shenandoah. The Maroons led 61-60 entering the fourth quarter but the Hornets stung back in a big way--outscoring Roanoke 20-5 en route to the win.

Page Breuer led Roanoke with 17 points and 6 assists while Terese Greene led Shenandoah with 24 points in the win.

No. 7 Ferrum sprung a big upset on the road at No. 2 Bridgewater, 63-57 final. The Panthers shot 51 percent from the field led by Allyson Cassell’s 21 points and 14 rebounds. Bridgewater’s 9 turnovers turned into 12 points for Ferrum during crucial moments of the game.

Below is an updated look at the bracket heading into the semifinals round on Friday at the Salem Civic Center.

ODAC Women's Basketball Bracket (WSLS)

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Eric Johnson headshot

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

email

facebook

twitter

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS