WATCH: William Fleming and Salem girls advance to respective state tournaments

Fleming beat Mills Godwin in 5C and Salem beat E.C. Glass in 4D region semifinals

Tags: William Fleming Colonels, Salem Spartans, Girls Basketball, High School

ROANOKE, Va. – The 1-seed William Fleming hosted 5-seed Mills Godwin on Wednesday in Roanoke. Fleming beat the Eagles 61-28 to advance to the Region Final against L.C. Bird. The win tonight punches their ticket to the Class 5 state tournament.

In Class 4, 1-seed Salem hosted 2-seed E.C. Glass . The Spartans pulled away from the Hilltoppers in the 3rd quarter for a 71-47 win, punching their ticket to the Class 4 State Tournament. Salem will face Charlottesville in the Region Final on Friday.

More scores:

Girls -

Region 1B - Buffalo Gap 66, William Campbell 23

Reigon 5C - L.C. Bird 45, Patrick Henry 40

Boys -

Region 1B- Altavista 63, William Campbell 61

Region 3C- Western Albemarle 57, LCA 56

Region 4D- E.C. Glass 46, G.W. Danville 44

VISAA DII- North Cross 72, Steward 55

