Hammond, Young lead Virginia Tech to come-from-behind 101-95 OT win over Syracuse

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Freshman Ben Hammond had a career-high 21 points off the bench, he and Jaydon Young combined for 15 points in overtime, and Virginia Tech outlasted Syracuse 101-95 on Saturday.

The Hokies scored 19 points in the extra period. Hammond scored seven, including a big 3-pointer for the Hokies' final lead, and Young, who finished with a game-high 26 points, scored eight in overtime. Hammond had a career-high seven rebounds to go with seven assists and three steals. He averages 5.1 points per game and has only one other game of 10-plus points in ACC play.

Jaden Schutt’s layup with 1:22 remaining in regulation put Virginia Tech ahead 78-77 lead, the Hokies' first lead since it was 4-2. After a Syracuse turnover, Mylyjael Poteat’s turnaround jumper put the Hokies up by three with 27 seconds left but twice in the final seconds the Hokies made only one of two free throws. Trailing by three with four seconds left, Syracuse’s Jaquan Carlos took advantage, hitting a 3-pointer from about 25 feet to force overtime.

Jyare Davis led Syracuse (12-17, 6-12 ACC) with 21 points and Eddie Lampkin Jr. added 16 points and 12 rebounds. J.J. Starling scored 16 points, Kyle Cuffe Jr. 13 and Chris Bell 11.

Schutt had 20 points off the bench for the Hokies (13-16, 8-10 ACC). Poteat had 14 points and Tyler Johnson 10.