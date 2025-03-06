Skip to main content
1st and 10 Trophy Tour: Bath County’s Wyatt Campbell

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

HOT SPRING, Va. – The 1st and 10 Trophy Tour goes north again this time for a stop at Bath County High School where one player epitomized playing all three phases.

It was week 9 when Wyatt Campbell had a statement game against an improved Craig County team. The dual threat quarterback and defensive back completed all 6 of his passes for 162 yards and 3 touchdowns. He had a total of 6 scores after adding three more on the ground. Campbell is known for having a quiet demeanor but a loud game as a one of the Chargers workhorses.

“I mean it felt good but I just went out there and did my job at the end of the day,” said Campbell. “That’s my job to go out there and score touchdowns. I was really motivated to get back out there and do my thing.”

“The guys like Wyatt makes it fun to go to practice every day because he gives you everything,” said Bath County head coach Jake Phillips. “He works hard, you don’t have to talk to him about going hard through drills or giving his best effort and you’re going to get it every single day. Then it’s fun when you get to Friday nights and you turn the lights on and you can let him do his thing because he’s a special special talent for sure.

Phillips says over the last three years in his 33 games played, Campbell has scored 133 touchdowns.

