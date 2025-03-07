Big South Women's Tournament: Radford downs Gardner-Webb 69-63, advances to semifinals

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – Radford left no doubt in its Big South quarterfinals match up with Gardner-Webb. The Highlanders built a 19 point lead by the third quarter, faltered a bit, but ultimately came away with the 69-63 win.

The Highlanders were led by Cate Carlson who poured in 22 points. Taylor Napper added 14 while Joi Williams scored 13 points. Radford won the rebounding battle against the Bulldogs, 45-35.

While Gardner-Webb put together a comeback, led by Kendall Scott and Ashley Hawkins 37 combined points, the Highlanders advanced to the semifinals where they will play No. 2 Longwood Saturday night at 8:30 p.m.