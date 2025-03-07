Skip to main content
Big South Women's Tournament: Radford downs Gardner-Webb 69-63, advances to semifinals

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Tags: College Sports, College Basketball, Women's College Basketball, Radford Highlanders, Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs, Big South Women's Tournament
Radford basketball (WSLS)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – Radford left no doubt in its Big South quarterfinals match up with Gardner-Webb. The Highlanders built a 19 point lead by the third quarter, faltered a bit, but ultimately came away with the 69-63 win.

The Highlanders were led by Cate Carlson who poured in 22 points. Taylor Napper added 14 while Joi Williams scored 13 points. Radford won the rebounding battle against the Bulldogs, 45-35.

While Gardner-Webb put together a comeback, led by Kendall Scott and Ashley Hawkins 37 combined points, the Highlanders advanced to the semifinals where they will play No. 2 Longwood Saturday night at 8:30 p.m.

Eric Johnson headshot

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

