US offers $10 million reward for fugitive snowboarder accused of running deadly drug ring

FILE - An image of former Canadian Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding, who is a fugitive and been charged with allegedly running and participating in a transnational drug trafficking operation, is displayed on a video monitor along with bricks of cocaine, foreground, during a news conference at the FBI offices in Los Angeles, Oct. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

LOS ANGELES – There's a $10 million reward for information leading to the arrest of a former Olympic snowboarder for Canada who is wanted for running a multi-national drug trafficking network and orchestrating multiple murders related to the drug ring.

The FBI added 43-year-old Ryan Wedding to its 10 Most Wanted list Thursday, while also announcing the U.S. State Department's $10 million offer.

“Wedding went from shredding powder on the slopes at the Olympics to distributing powder cocaine on the streets of U.S. cities and in his native Canada,” said Akil Davis, the Assistant Director of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office. “The alleged murders of his competitors make Wedding a very dangerous man."

Among his aliases, according to the FBI, are “El Jefe," “Public Enemy,” and “James Conrad King.”

Wedding was charged last June with murder and drug crimes. Those charges were augmented in September in an indictment that alleged Wedding and others arranged the shipment of some 60 tons of cocaine a year using long-haul semi trucks to move the drugs between Colombia, Mexico, Southern California and Canada.

In announcing the indictment in October, the FBI said a dozen people had been arrested in connection with the case.

U.S. authorities allege the group killed two members of a family in Canada in retaliation for a stolen drug shipment in what officials there said was a case of mistaken identity, as well as two other people, according to officials and federal court filings.

Wedding finished 24th in parallel giant slalom at the 2002 Olympics.